Westside Gunn Pays Homage To A Great On "Bautista"

Today, Westside Gunn ushered in the dawn of a new era, in which FLYGOD is truly an AWESOME GOD. Of course, he's also one prone to violence if provoked, as evidenced by the iconic Gunn ad-lib of "DO-DO-DO-DO-DO-DO." And rest assured, there are many of those to go-around, including one on the album's third track "Bautista." An early game highlight, Westside Gunn turns in a spirited performance over grimy production from JR Swift, ably riding the beat like a veteran. "The new king of New York, I be your highness," declares Gunn, sounding comfortably in his bag; despite hailing from Buffalo, Gunn has no qualms with staging a full-blown New York takeover.

On a linguistic tip, Gunn's vernacular truly shines. Prone to imaginative and occasionally abstract depictions of street chaos, Gunn lines his prose with choice phrases. "MAC interstellar, a gauge storms and cooked the brick," he spits, at the beginning of the second verse. If you're looking for a potent dose of gritty hip-hop, look no further than this FLYGOD IS AN AWESOME GOD highlight. Salute to Westside Gunn for delivering big.

Quotable Lyrics

Caught him coming from the shower, had to rip him

Praise both or it's sacrilegious

Mathematicians, money machines broke

Fiends overdosing over dishes

Don't owe us or get your mom smoked