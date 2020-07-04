Westside Gunn Lets Rome Streetz Shine On "Steve Behr"

Even though he already dropped a critically-acclaimed project with Pray For Paris back in April, Westside Gunn decided to surprise fans today with even more new music via a surprise album titled FLYGOD Is An Awesome God II. The 14-track LP is impressive from start to finish, including the closing track "Steve Behr" featuring Brooklyn emcee Rome Steetz.



Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Spanning just under five minutes long, Gunn structured the song to let lyricism stand out the most before ending things with a three-minute-long skit. During the two minutes we do get to hear bars, it's Rome who stands out the most thanks to a boom bap-inspired flow and being clever enough to throw a line in there that plays off the "Two Virgils" meme. If Gunn continues to provide us with hard-hitting cuts like this one and the other tracks on this record, Griselda is definitely in a good place to take over for the next generation of hip-hop.

Listen to "Steve Behr" by Westside Gunn and Rome Streetz below, and hear FLYGOD Is An Awesome God 2 right now on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

It was OFF-WHITE, now back to rockin' the rugby with the racehorse

Half a gram for a Virgil, have a blast, lift your face off

Like Scott Storch, this shit that I produce be the muy bueno

Late nights like Leno, I was movin' elbows out the rental

I'm lit with rap, that ain't coincidental

I seen a n***a take five acid tabs, that sh*t fried his mental

Son ain't been the same since, seen him the other day

I let him hold somethin', I'm real, won't look the other way