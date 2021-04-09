Westside Gunn Joins Peter Rosenberg's Album For "Stain"

When it comes to hip-hop dynasties, many conversations on the topic tend to look to examine the past. Yet one in particular has managed to establish greatness in this modern era -- Westside Gunn's Griselda Records, a Buffalo-bred movement that has almost single-handled returned golden-era lyricism to the mainstream. With his upcoming album Sincerely Adolf on the way, Gunn has joined forces with Peter Rosenberg, who is currently in the midst of unveiling his own A&R'd compilation album Real Late.

On the same day that his brother Conway The Machine delivered a new single of his own in "Blood Roses," Gunn and Rosenberg dropped off "Stain," a grimy cut produced by Bvlvm and JR Swift. By now, it's already clear that Westside Gunn's "Ayo" signals an epic stream of violent and vivid lyricism. The only thing capable of bringing him to a stop is the innate desire to let fly a spirited cry of BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM. The more BOOMS, the harder the bars feel like a fair rule of thumb.

"The baddest bitch I ever fucked, I forgot her name," he raps. "Shoot your block solo, it's not a game / I'm talkin' blood everywhere, all type of brains / I'm sayin' stain on stain on top of stain." So far, Rosenberg's Real Late is shaping up to be a gem, and we look forward to its complete release. What do you make of Westside Gunn's "Stain?"

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The baddest bitch I ever fucked, I forgot her name

Shoot your block solo, it's not a game

I'm talkin' blood everywhere, all type of brains

I'm sayin' stain on stain on top of stain