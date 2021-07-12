When all is said and done, hip-hop history will look favorably upon Buffalo visionary Westside Gunn. The innovator behind the Griselda movement, Gunn's output as a solo emcee is easily one of the most overlooked catalogs in the rap game.

Though it's certainly difficult to hold one's own alongside formidable lyricists like Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher, Gunn has proven time and again that his lyricism and stellar ear for beats are consistently top tier. And though Gunn has previously toyed with the notion of riding off into the sunset on a high, the rapper dispelled the narrative with the decisive declaration that he was not, in fact, retiring.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

In fact, Flygod recently confirmed that 2021 would be another prolific year, taking to Twitter to tease two brand new albums. "Idk who reading this but I’m dropping 2X this year 8/20 & 10/31," he captions, confirming release dates of August 20th and October 31st.

Given that Gunn has previously released his Hitler Wears Hermes series around Halloween, it's likely that this year will mark the arrival of the climactic Sincerely Adolf. Insofar as the August release date, anything is possible, though it should be noted that Westside has been sitting on his anticipated Madlib collab album GunnLib. We can only hope, as that would surely be an incredible release from the violent and stylish emcee.

Check out his announcement post below, and sound off if you're excited to see a pair of new albums from Westside Gunn.