Griselda is no longer the most underlooked rap collective. Now, they're basically running the game, taking over with their joint releases and each member's individual contributions to music.

Westside Gunn has been making noise for a minute and he's officially welcoming Boldy James to the Griselda family. Boldy's signing was announced earlier in the year but now, it's been set in stone with the rapper being gifted an iced-out new chain to represent the Buffalo-based group.

"WHAT ELSE?!?!? @BoldyJames #227 #theALMIGHTY," wrote Westside Gunn on Twitter, sharing a video of himself gracing Boldy with a brand new necklace. The rapper smokes a blunt in the studio, celebrating the monumental moment.

With Boldy James joining the crew, Griselda is now growing in numbers. Alongside Westside Gunn and Boldy, Benny The Butcher, and Conway the Machine are also integral parts of the team. Keisha Plum and Armani Caesar are also putting on by complementing the collective's sound.

We can't wait to hear everything that Griselda has in the works for the rest of the year. Already, they've become an act to watch with keen eyes, quickly rising to become one of the most consistent forces in rap today.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Do you think Boldy James is a good fit?