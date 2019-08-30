The Griselda crew has been applying pressure on the rap game over the past two years. The Buffalo-based label, led by Westside Gunn and Conway, has gotten daps from some of the most legendary artists in the game and have found them in the same spaces as the biggest artists to date. Even with the amount of respect and recognition they've received in recent times, they still make time to give back to their community. Westside Gunn's efforts have now earned him the highest honor one could get in their hometown.

Mayor Byron Brown proclaimed that August 28th will now be recognized as Alvin "Westside Gunn" Worthy Day in Buffalo. The rapper's efforts in music and philanthropy -- including the Flygod For Families Foundation -- has been recognized officially by the city of Buffalo.

After he accepted the honor, the rapper took to Instagram to express his gratitude and made a claim that once made Kendrick Lamar public enemy number one in NYC.

"Words can’t describe the feeling I have it’s surreal I work harder than anybody I know and it’s paying off in the community today MAYOR Byron Brown has officially made Aug28th “WESTSIDE GUNN DAY” I thank my city BUFFALO for supporting me and GXFR," he wrote. "this is just the beginning the KING OF NY is from BUFFALO if u fuck wit me let’s make this Viral for something positive it starts with US I’m a LEADER," he added.

Westside Gunn and Conway signed a deal with Eminem's Shady Records in 2017. Most recently, Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher signed management deals with Jay-Z's Roc Nation.