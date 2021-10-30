Westside Gunn called out his haters on Twitter, earlier this week, and went back and forth with several users who tried to hate on the Griselda rapper.

"Y’all been talking about me Alot in the blogs lately it’s a shame y’all don’t do that when I drop classic after classic, just dropped a flawless double album 33songs," Gunn wrote, Wednesday night. "Guess negativity is the only thing that matters not the Culture."



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

One user replied to Gunn, doubting that any of his work can be considered a "classic."

"No [goat emoji], No Icon, No curator, No Legend,I’m not even a rapper, not even a designer, but I am a millionaire & my kids set up for life so," Gunn said in response. "What’s next wat y’all got me for me today, who momma I gotta diss to make headlines again, Surely not yours u not famous nobody cares about urs

After going back and forth with another critic who trolled Gunn for his jewelry, the rapper concluded: "Again when I give to the kids NOTHING, when I give to Needy Families NOTHING, soon as I say my chain cost more than Somebody every wanna put my D… in they mouth, y’all in a illusion, broke MFs trynna talk down on a rich one,only on the internet, suckas talk down on a Gangsta."

Check out Gunn's Twitter exchange below.

