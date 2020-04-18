Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, & Roc Marciano Are The Dream Team On "$500 Ounces"

Westside Gunn and the rest of Griselda have been on a dominant run over the last year and with Pray For Paris, WSG has cemented himself as a name you can trust when it comes to delivering great music. His latest project features a plethora of dope features, including on the track "$500 Ounces" which features the likes of Freddie Gibbs and Roc Marciano. Oh, and did I mention there is production from The Alchemist as well?

This track goes over incredibly well as Gibbs starts it off with some bars about drugs, Balenciaga, and crying when the Los Angeles Lakers play. From there, Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn trade bars that will have you aggressively nodding your head in rhythm with the beat.

If this track proves anything, it's that Westside Gunn is incredibly consistent and knows how to get the best out of his features.

Quotable Lyrics (Freddie Gibbs):

But fuck it, that's life, it's what you make it, one day you gon' meet your maker

Kobe died, I swear a n**** might cry when I watch the Lakers, damn

All our mamas would watch us, boy, we was neighbors

But how you look a n**** mom in the face when you shot her baby? (Bow)