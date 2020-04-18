mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, & Roc Marciano Are The Dream Team On "$500 Ounces"

Alexander Cole
April 18, 2020 10:40
400 Views
31
4
Image via Westside GunnImage via Westside Gunn
Image via Westside Gunn

$500 Ounces
Westside Gunn Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Roc Marciano

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Westside Gunn teamed up with Roc Marciano and Freddie Gibbs on this standout track from "Pray For Paris."


Westside Gunn and the rest of Griselda have been on a dominant run over the last year and with Pray For Paris, WSG has cemented himself as a name you can trust when it comes to delivering great music. His latest project features a plethora of dope features, including on the track "$500 Ounces" which features the likes of Freddie Gibbs and Roc Marciano. Oh, and did I mention there is production from The Alchemist as well?

This track goes over incredibly well as Gibbs starts it off with some bars about drugs, Balenciaga, and crying when the Los Angeles Lakers play. From there, Roc Marciano and Westside Gunn trade bars that will have you aggressively nodding your head in rhythm with the beat.

If this track proves anything, it's that Westside Gunn is incredibly consistent and knows how to get the best out of his features.

Quotable Lyrics (Freddie Gibbs):

But fuck it, that's life, it's what you make it, one day you gon' meet your maker
Kobe died, I swear a n**** might cry when I watch the Lakers, damn
All our mamas would watch us, boy, we was neighbors
But how you look a n**** mom in the face when you shot her baby? (Bow)

Westside Gunn Freddie Gibbs Roc Marciano new music new song $500 ounces Pray For Paris
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Westside Gunn, Freddie Gibbs, & Roc Marciano Are The Dream Team On "$500 Ounces"
31
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject