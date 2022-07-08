Westside Gunn Flexes His "Big Ass Bracelet" With Stove God Cooks On New Album

After another successful (and stylish) run at Paris Fashion Week, Westside Gunn and his closest friends and collaborators have come together once again to curate an unprompted body of work in just 48 hours. The last time around, we received Pray For Paris, and for his latest trick, the Griselda rhymer has delivered Peace "Fly" God.

"As soon as I landed back in the States from Paris, the homies pulled right up on me," he revealed in a press release. Production comes from names like Madlib, Daringer, Conductor Williams, and Don Carrera, and we also hear guest vocals from Stove God Cooks and Estee Nack.

The former shows out on "Big Ass Bracelet," rapping, "They wire the money now, they used to wire the room (We was) / We was cuttin' dog food out designer balloons (Inshallah) / I was prayin' in the dirt one day I bloomed (Haha) / Become Hov in a metal mask I be Shawn DOOM (We die big)."

Stream the entire Peace "Fly" God album here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

What if I tell you drug dealer's God's favourite

Three hunnid for the plate and didn't taste it (Uh-uh)

You ever left a tip so big you f*ck the waitress (Woo)

I rocked my DOOM Dunks with red laces

I pray for my n*ggas with fed cases

Who that n*gga in the big-ass bracelet?