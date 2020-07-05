Westside Gunn Enlists Keisha Plum For Hypnotic Track "Rebirth"

After having just released Pray For Paris, Westside Gunn decided to switch things up and immediately come through with yet another project in Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. As per usual, Westside Gunn came through with some quality tracks that put his gritty and grimey style on full display. Perhaps one of the best tracks to show off his talents is the Keisha Plum-assisted "Rebirth."

On this track, we start off with the famous audio clip of Kanye West being confronted by Van Lathan at TMZ. Throughout the track, we get a lowkey piano-laced beat that pierces through, all while Westside Gunn gives us some bars about living that rich life, all while staying true to his humble beginnings.

The track is yet another example of why Westside Gunn is so highly-regarded in hip-hop right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo, bullets hangin' over, word to Jesus, Mary, Joseph (Doot, doot, doot, doot, doot, doot)

Moses sandals, Valentino camo with the eagles posin' (Ah)

Posted by the samples, fiends trample

"West, you got that Van Gogh with the stamp, yo?"