With a collaboration in the bag with Kanye West, Westside Gunn is taking things one step further and officially endorsing the 2020 President Candidate for office.

The election will be decided tomorrow night and, while most people will be voting for either Joe Biden or Donald Trump, Kanye West continues to run his spoiler campaign to try and siphon votes away from both candidates.

While Kanye likely won't pull more than 2% of the total vote, Westside Gunn has officially spoken out to endorse the Chicago native for the White House office, rocking a Vote Kanye hoodie and echoing that statement with a new picture.

Posing with Dave Chappelle, whose Chappelle's Show was just added to Netflix, Westside Gunn wrote "VOTE KANYE" as his caption on Instagram, clearly enthused by the backlash he got in the comments.

"These comments are the best," he commented.

People have been telling the Griselda leader that his endorsement of Kanye West is irresponsible, arguing that a vote for Kanye wouldn't do much to solve the country's problems.

Last week, WSG announced that he would be closing the year with the release of Sincerely Adolf, the eighth and final installment in his Hitler Wears Hermes mixtape series. It's unclear when his collaboration with Kanye West will be releasing, but it's been rumored for Kanye's upcoming album release.