Westside Gunn, Conway, & Benny The Butcher Spit Shady Bars On "Chef Dreds"

Today marks the arrival of another Griselda banger, drawn from their upcoming Shady Records debut What Would Chinegun Do. The track, titled "Chef Dreds," finds Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher continuing their habit of ruthlessly bodying cold, grimy, street production. With Beat Butcha and Daringer set to handle production in its entirety, rest assured that the Buffalo collective will be sacrificing none of their signature aesthetic. We've already received one phenomenal look at the project with "Dr. Birds," and now "Chef Dreds" picks up where its predecessor left off.

Taking to a simmering beat heavy on the tension, Westside Gunn's lead-off "Ayo" is a harbinger of grime to come. "Hanging out the Royce with the Russian, everybody duckin', only five n***as got hit - fuck it," sneers Gunn, kicking off with the opening verse. Perhaps its been the recurring collabs with Conway and The Butcher, but it feels like Westside has stepped up to match their lyrical intensity in a major way. On that note, Benny and Conway absolutely snap, trading back and forth bars like calm partners in a shootout. Look for a massive Griselda presence in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

Hangin' out the Royce with the Russian

Everybody duckin', only five n****s got hit - fuck it

Halos over Palm Angels, watch for Lucifer

I had the beam on the Draco, luncheon