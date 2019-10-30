mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny The Butcher Join Forces On "Kool G"

Aron A.
October 29, 2019 20:17
Kool G
Westside Gunn Feat. Benny The Butcher & Conway

The Griselda boys are back in action.


The Griselda crew hasn't taken a single L this year. Westside Gunn, Conway, and Benny The Butcher have been dishing out serious projects that have only elevated their careers. Westside Gunn is now readying the release of Hitler Wears Hermes 7 which arrives on Friday. Ahead of its release, he's back with the first single off of the project, "Kool G." With Griselda's in-house producer Daringer teaming up with Alchemist for the production, Westside Gunn grabs Benny The Butcher and Conway for a truly chilling cut. 

Hitler Wears Hermes 7 will have appearances from some pretty big names such as Fat Joe, DJ Drama, Curren$y, Keisha Plum, Jay Worthy, Boldy James, and more. 

Griselda has more in store before the year ends. What Would Chine Gun Do, their group project, drops on Nov. 29th.

Quotable Lyrics
Hawaiian bitch that will fuck the team then fly your brick back
Designer mix match, I only get inspired in traps
All we wear is fly sporting gear I bought at Fifth Saks
This 40 air past your Cartiers and leave your lens cracked

Westside Gunn
