Westside Gunn Connects With Benny The Butcher & Boldy James For "Buffs Vs Wires"

Westside Gunn has been a prolific worker since he first emerged onto the scene, and he has yet to shake that mentality -- even as Griselda Records reaches new heights. Following the release of Pray For Paris, his biggest and arguably best album yet, Gunn has kept his nose to the grindstone with another drop, this time revisiting a fan favorite with Flygod Is An Awesome God 2.

As the album feels like a callback to his formative years, at least sonically speaking, it may be alienating to those who prefer the more refined griminess explored on his last drop. Yet there's something pure about hearing Gunn trade bars with Benny The Butcher (who absolutely snaps on this one) and Boldy James, who closes the track with some stellar words of his own. As per usual, Gunn is typically outlandish, alternating lavish gangsta rap bars with off-kilter singing -- endearing for fans and bizarre for skeptics. Should you fall into the latter category, don't expect "Buffs Vs Wires" to convert you. But should you occupy the former, there's plenty to enjoy on this one.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Track and field, running packs, I'm still subtracting real numbers

I took a loss and just had to build from it, y'all broke the code

Threw dirt on gang when y'all spoke to Hov, that was reckless

That's expected, VS cuts on my wrist big enough to catch infections

This heckler on me protect the homies, Boldy and West

I treated my .40 just like my only connect