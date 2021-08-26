With rumblings of some big releases landing tonight, Westside Gunn is set to deliver his own brand new album, the climactic eighth chapter of his ongoing Hitler Wears Hermes series.

Taking to Instagram to stir up a bit of hype, the Griselda orchestrator teases the arrival of "Side A," referring to the previous reveal that he was sitting on a double album. And while some immediately become skeptical at the notion of a two-disc effort, it would appear that Westside Gunn is phasing this one out one half at a time -- though there's no word as to when "Side B" will follow.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

While he's opted to keep details surrounding collaborators relatively quiet, journalist Andrew Barber took to Twitter to tease a few big ones. "Westside Gunn's 'HWH8' is so good," writes Barber. "The beats, the features. Let me chill before I get in trouble, but it lives up to the hype." It's not entirely surprising to hear some favorable feedback, as Gunn's Hitler Wears Hermes series has been consistently solid since its initial launch, and you already know he's looking to close it out with a BOOM...or several.

For fans of Gunn's discography, consider the following: are you able to narrow down his catalog to a top three? We've already seen him contend that his collection of complete work is GOAT tier, though it might prove a bit overwhelming for new listeners interested in taking the plunge. Be sure to sound off in the comments with your picks for Gunn's definitive projects, and look for "Side A" of Hitler Wears Hermes 8 to land at midnight tonight.