Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, & Armani Caesar Link On "Mission Accomplished"

The first Griselda soundtrack is officially here with Conflicted, a project that features new music from Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, Benny The Butcher, Boldy James, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Heem, Flee Lord, Ransom, and more. And while we've already taken a moment to highlight the first Lloyd Banks solo track he's dropped in a minute, it's important to show some love to one of the project's Griselda team-ups. Penultimate cut "Mission Accomplished" features Westside Gunn, Armani Caesar, and Benny The Butcher, all of whom put in serious work over an eerie beat from Cee Gee.

Though seldom given due credit for his bars, Westside Gunn kicks things off with an incendiary opening verse, his charisma and character oozing as he fires off violent warnings. "Seen the best fold, some turned for a dollar," he spits. "Some turned state courtroom like an opera." Armani picks up where he left off, a cold and calculating counterpart to Gunn's wild-card persona. At this point, it's all but expected that Benny The Butcher will line his chopping block with bars. "Two diamond rings on the hand that fed sharks," he raps. "I'm like Dre, Jay Electronica, and Marsh," he raps. "Whole team lit, this what you get when you playin' smart / When you got integrity, longevity, and heart ."

QUOTABLE LYRICS

