Westside Gunn may have teased his retirement one time or another, but it doesn't appear that the Griselda visionary is neither ready nor willing to turn his back on the game. Not while it still needs him. Though last year's prolific slate of three albums may have been a fitting conclusion for the Buffalo emcee, Westside Gunn has officially set a date for his next single, fueling speculation as to what he has cooking up.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, Gunn announced that he'll be dropping off a new single early next week, teasing an imminent storm and a possible feature from his brother Conway. "Yea I’m on my Fashion Mogul and Design/ART shit but we about to fuck shit all the way up prepare for the [storm]," he writes, sharing a picture of himself and The Machine in the kitchen. "I’m dropping my new Single “TV BOY” prod by @daringer_ off #HWH8 top of the week."

Of course, Gunn has previously indicated that Hitler Wears Hermes 8: Sincerely Adolf would mark his final album, though there does remain a few projects unaccounted for; namely the Conway-assisted Hall & Nash 2, as well as the Madlib collaboration album Gunnlib. At this point, we're simply better to hold tight and let Gunn move at his own pace, as he has never been one to stymie his artistic whims. Check out Gunn's announcement below, and keep an eye out for the Daringer-produced "TV Boy," set to land at some point early next week.