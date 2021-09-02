Westside Gunn is not afraid of controversy, and today the Griselda visionary decided to stare it dead in the face.

Taking to Instagram, Gunn uploaded a picture of himself and Marilyn Manson, who currently stands accused of rape and sexual, physical, and emotional assault in lawsuits filed by multiple women.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Manson has denied the authenticity of the claims. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote, addressing the accusations in February. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

Though many have distanced themselves from the singer, Kanye West embraced him with an onstage invite to the latest DONDA listening event. Afterward, it would appear that Manson ended up linking with Westside Gunn backstage for a photo. Upon posting the image, many flooded Gunn's comments with disapproval, prompting Gunn to respond with his take on the matter.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Matter of fakt y’all show me where he was convicted I’ll take it down!!!" he writes, amidst a sea of negativity. "Until then stfu… I been to prison before u can’t say somebody a snitch without paperwork, yall can’t convict anybody off allegations. Y’all didn’t stop watching Tyson fights and I love Tyson. Y’all didn’t say that about Kobe legacy and I love Kobe, y’all don’t say that about 2pac y’all say he the greatest so get tf outta here. Y’all was just saying don’t wear Gucci last year and now y’all lined down the block for them belts."

Clearly, Westside Gunn is unconcerned by the association, though he may consider taking it down should Manson be found guilty. Check out the unlikely crossover below.