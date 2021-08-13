mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Gunn & Fabolous Spit Bars On "Brick After Brick"

Mitch Findlay
August 13, 2021 10:51
Brick After Brick
Westside Gunn Feat. Fabolous

Westside Gunn and Fabolous find common ground on the hard-hitting duet "Brick After Brick."


Westside Gunn and Fabolous might not be the most similar on a stylistic level, but the pair certainly share a few keen interests. It's probably why their brand new collaboration -- arriving courtesy of the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack -- is titled "Brick After Brick."

Off the bat, the production is a far cry from what Gunn typically slides on, adding an additional dose of excitement to his starting "Ayo." While he doesn't always receive the credit he deserves as an emcee, Gunn stands toe-to-toe with Fab as he urgently attacks his opening verse with vivid gangsta rap imagery. Defaulting as the calculated and collected counterpart, Fab brings his signature punchlines to the mix as he closes things out with an authoritative verse. 

Overall, "Brick After Brick" is a strong showing from both contributors, and we can only hope they continue to explore this chemistry on further releases. Check it out now, and sound off -- who do you think had the superior verse? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Undercover Valentino with the space on it
Who the dope dealers in the four-door GTs?
Brick out the roof with the AR-15s
50 shots later I was feeling much greater
Bodies dropping, the shit was like a lay-up

Westside Gunn Fabolous Godfather of Harlem
