Westside Gunn might very well be the most connected man in hip-hop. The Griselda icon has crossed paths with everyone from Jay-Z to J. Cole, Eminem to A$AP Rocky. Despite a relatively brief tenure in the game, Gunn and his rhyming partners Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher have asserted themselves as cultural innovators. True movers and shakes. It's no wonder they have become lightning rods for A-list company. Most recently, Gunn and Conway found themselves connecting with recent Grammy winner Tyler, The Creator.

"Fresh from winning that Grammy “Best Rap Album” I hit the homie to congratulate him and he was in the studio making me a beat," writes Gunn, alongside the stacked picture. "Nothing but respect for The Homie @feliciathegoat he came and fucked wit me and got some of these “Pray for Paris” vibes this is what the culture looks like."

We can only hope that Westside produced by Tyler ultimately manifests into a reality, as it's always nice to see the Odd Future pioneer reconnecting with his grimier musical roots. Check out the picture below, and show some love to two of the game's influential figures. Both men came through and started movements that went on to impact the game in major ways. Much respect!