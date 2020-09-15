Mike Saputo designed the logo for Eminem's Shady XV compilation, which was a celebration of the Shady Records roster at the time. Given the fact that the label underwent a massive overhaul since the release of that project, many assumed that, last year, Em would celebrate the twentieth anniversary of Shady Records with Shady XX and, apparently, those people were correct.

Unfortunately, the project never came to life and, according to Saputo, it was effectively scrapped. The designer took to social media to show off the possible logos that Em had commissioned, explaining that there were likely dozens more.

The news has started making the rounds and, after HotNewHipHop shared it on Twitter, a number of Shady-affiliated artists were surprised about it, stating their shock.

Westside Gunn kicked off the reactions, saying that, "U learn Something new Everyday." Boogie, another artist signed to Em, was also dumbfounded, co-signing that sentiment. "Definitely lol," wrote the Compton rapper.

With WSG and Boogie not even knowing about the label's compilation album, Eminem probably never got to actually making this happen. He may have just had the idea, hired an artist to come up with some designs, and then dropped it altogether.

Would you be down for a compilation album from Eminem, Griselda, and Boogie one day?