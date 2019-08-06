Jay-Z's level of stardom is in a whole other stratosphere in comparison to 99.99% of the rap game. It's hard to even think of a bigger rapper than Jay. But despite how massive of a star he is, that doesn't mean he isn't keeping his ear to the street. The Griselda crew are only beginning to get the recognition they deserve these days even though they've been putting in work for ages. They inked a deal with Shady Records a few years ago but now, it looks like two of the members of the crew are joining forces with Roc Nation.

Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn took to Instagram to announce a major money move. They posted pictures of themselves with Jay-Z, who's seen with a bottle of champagne in his hand, and announced that it's now a Griselda x Roc Nation connection. The details surrounding the deal is unclear. They didn't really explain whether it's a record deal or if they signed a management deal with Jay-Z's company. Either way, it's clear that the two rappers were excited about joining forces with hip-hop's first official billionaire.

"The New King Of NY!!!! We just some BUFFALO KIDS that had a dream I wanna introduce y’all to the new @rocnation I told y’all GOD IS THE GREATEST," Westside Gunn wrote on Instagram. "OH YEA WATCH WATS ABOUT TO HAPPEN 🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽"

Peep the posts from Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher below.