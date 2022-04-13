Westside Gunn linked up with A$AP Rocky ahead of Coachella, this week, the Griselda rapper shared on Instagram. The two hung out for hours and worked on music together.

"The Homie @asaprocky pulled right up on me late last night dolo on some RNS and kicked it for hrs. & he layed his vocals for MICHELLE RECORDS," Gunn captioned the photo on Wednesday. "He brought a case of @mercerandprince and got his BOCHELLA merch early… This is What Culture Looks Like."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While Rocky isn't included in the 2022 Coachella lineup, Griselda will be performing on Sunday's setlist, which also includes Doja Cat, J.I.D., Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Maxo Kream, Channel Tres, and many more.

Back in 2021, Gunn and Rocky linked up for a collaboration with Metro Boomin and Playboi Carti.

"I did a joint with Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti," he said on Instagram live at the time. "Crazy, crazy lineup. Just me, Playboi Carti, Rocky, the energy was crazy. I'm not gon' lie, A$AP Rocky smoked that shit. Playboi Carti came in the booth, smoked that shit. Metro Boomin went stupid on the beat. I look forward to that dropping."

Check out Gunn's new Instagram post below.



