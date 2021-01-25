Westside Gunn & Armani Caesar Connect For "Liz Loves Luger"

Westside Gunn revisits Shady debut "Who Made The Sunshine" for some sensual "Liz Loves Luger" visuals with Armani Caesar.

Though 2020 was a typically prolific year for Westside Gunn, there was something especially interesting about his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine, an album that featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Armani Caesar, Just Blaze, The Alchemist, and more. And while there were plenty of highlights found throughout, no track sparked more discussion than the sexually-charged and strangely haunting "Liz Loves Luger," a duet between Gunn and new Griselda signee Armani Caesar.

A love song at its core, Gunn brings his own take on romance as he and Caesar proceed to deal with a dead body, all the while donning the extravagant high fashion items you've come to expect. Though the lyrics may point to an X-rated romp, complete with some hilarious boasts from a thoroughly libido-charged Gunn, the accompanying visuals for "Liz Loves Luger" are far more surreal than one might expect. But then again, this is Westside Gunn we're talking about, one of the game's most innovative visionaries. Give the clip a watch and be sure to give Who Made The Sunshine a quick spin -- where do you think the project ranks in Gunn's extensive catalog?