Westside Gunn & Armani Caesar Channel "Lil Cease"

Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 is another great project from the Griselda camp. Westside Gunn steps onto the familiar grimy instrumentals with his vintage flow. His slick-talking gangsta vibes are on full display on "Lil Cease," a track that is an ode to former Bad Boy and Biggie Small protege. The instrumental is comprised of a creeping and anxious piano that would sound at home in a horror flick. The percussions have a boom-bap flavor to them that allows Westside to employ a slow flow.

Armani Ceasar features on this single, adding some female energy to the gritty sound. She sounds like an even mix of Eve and Charli Baltimore, vicious and delicate at the same time. "Lil Cease" is a stand out track on Flygod Is An Awesome God 2.

Quotable Lyrics

Ayo, it's the A-R-M-A-N-I Caesar, Leo (Woo)

The flow is frío, so dope, could sell it by the kilo (Yeah)

Tell 'em I want the smoke like I'm runnin' hot (Hah)

Couldn't wait to see how I was comin' like a money shot (Come on)