Westside Gunn has been having himself a busy year. It was only a few months ago, in July, when Gunn dropped off his last album, Flygod Is An Awesome God, and now, he's back for more. Earlier today, the rapper took to Instagram to reveal the tracklist for his upcoming Hitler Wears Hermes 7 project. Gunn also mentioned that it will be releasing on October 31st.

There are a handful of tracks produced by Alchemist which are bound to get fans excited, as well as features from Fat Joe, Curren$y and more that will do the same. Check out the tracklist below.

FCKNXTWK ft. DJ Drama [Prod. King JVY B] Broadway Joes [Prod. Cee Gee] Size 42 [Prod. Daringer] Connie's Son [Prod. King JVY B] Banana Yacht ft. Estee Nack [Prod. Denny Laflare & Diamante] GONDEK [Prod. August Fanon] Kelly's Korner ft. Fat Joe [Prod. Statik Selektah] Undertaker vs Goldberg ft. Conway [Prod. DJ Green Lantern] Whoopy [Prod. King JVY B] Love U [Prod. Animoss] Kool G ft. Conway & Benny [Prod. Alchemist] It's Possible ft. Jay Worthy & Boldy James Lucha Bros ft. Curren$y & Benny [Prod. Alchemist] Westside Gunn Day [Prod. JR Swiftz] Kensington Pool [Prod. M-A] Outro ft. Keisha Plum [Prod. Alchemist]

The last installation in the Hitler Wears Hermes series, Hitler Wears Hermes 6, dropped back in 2018.