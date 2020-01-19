Westside Gunn announced a new project on Instagram, Saturday, as noted by HipHopDX.

For a picture of Gunn in a studio in Paris, the rapper explained that the city is inspiring him to record a new project within the next 48 hours that will be titled Pray for Paris.

"I’m INSPIRED!!!!! ," he writes in the caption. "And with that being said I’m making my next project in the next 48hrs Hip Hop saves my life I owe so much to the CULTURE “Pray for Paris” coming Soon and this will be high level ART u have no idea wat your about to get🤯 #GXFR #FLYGOD #WSGPRAYFORPARIS #ParisFashionWeek #ICON #Rhude @ochinclovis #Culture."

This is the second project that Gunn has confirmed on Instagram for 2020. In December, Gunn announced that 2020 would also bring a new collaborative project with Madlib. He wrote, “Well Since MADLIB told y’all, YES the WSG x MADLIB Project is dropping 2020, in 19’ I gave y’all Awesome GOD, HWH7, and WWCD soon as the ball drop I’m right back on the N…. necks #FLYGOD #LEGEND #THENEWKINGOFNY #BUFFALOKIDS #RocNation #Culture #GXFR.”

He was referring to an interview Madlib did with Gilles Peterson where he also confirmed the collaboration.

If Gunn does finish Pray for Paris within the next 48 hours, fans should be able to expect new music soon.