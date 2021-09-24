Westside Boogie Vibes Freely On "Float"

The wait for Westside Boogie's upcoming album -- his second since inking a deal with Eminem's Shady Records -- is reaching new heights. Luckily, the Compton emcee has decided to keep us going with "Float," a vibey new track featuring an assist from Mamii.

As expected, given the title being "Float" and all, we're looking at some atmospheric and borderline aquatic production for the occasion. It's exactly the sort of backdrop over which the introspective lyricist shines, and Boogie delivers more slice-of-life realism that we've grown to love. It's unclear as to whether or not this one will make the album, but either way, it's clear that the newly christened Westside Boogie is getting ready for his big release.

Will you be tuning in when that moment comes?

Quotable Lyrics

Hundreds of roses put under my body

On top of the ocean while I'm in the open

Just for a moment, my problems was frozen