Westside Boogie Vibes Freely On "Float"

Mitch Findlay
September 24, 2021 12:44
Image via YouTubeImage via YouTube
Float
Westside Boogie Feat. Mamii

Westside Boogie returns ahead of his new album with a vibey new single called "Float."


The wait for Westside Boogie's upcoming album -- his second since inking a deal with Eminem's Shady Records -- is reaching new heights. Luckily, the Compton emcee has decided to keep us going with "Float," a vibey new track featuring an assist from Mamii.

As expected, given the title being "Float" and all, we're looking at some atmospheric and borderline aquatic production for the occasion. It's exactly the sort of backdrop over which the introspective lyricist shines, and Boogie delivers more slice-of-life realism that we've grown to love. It's unclear as to whether or not this one will make the album, but either way, it's clear that the newly christened Westside Boogie is getting ready for his big release.

Will you be tuning in when that moment comes?

Quotable Lyrics

Hundreds of roses put under my body
On top of the ocean while I'm in the open
Just for a moment, my problems was frozen

Westside Boogie
Westside Boogie Mamii
