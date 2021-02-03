Westside Boogie Tackles Moneybagg Yo's "Said Sum" On New Freestyle

Westside Boogie hit the 'Gram last week to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the release of his debut album, Everything For Sale. It was a project that fans anticipated throughout his come up and he didn't disappoint. That being said, he might not be releasing projects at the same rate as others but the care for the level of quality is why Boogie remains as revered as he is.

Over the past week, he's unleashed a few freestyles, starting with "Joe Exotic." Now, he returns with a short release over Moneybagg Yo's 2020 hit "Said Sum." Boogie wastes no time jumping into the beat and flexing his lyrical muscle as he details his cold-hearted attitude towards love and his recent success.

Check out the new offering below.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck it, I feel like I'm in the streets

I'm in the industry, I finna dead sum

Guillotine how I been head huntin'

I think my shawty had said sum

How I treated her different

Love her, I hate her, I'm iffy, I'm picky

She think that she talkin' to three different n***as