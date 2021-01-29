mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Boogie Spits Bars On "Joe Exotic Freestyle"

Mitch Findlay
January 29, 2021 09:55
Joe Exotic Freestyle
Westside Boogie

Westside Boogie gets back into his bar-spitting bag on the brief but banging "Joe Exotic Freestyle."


Tempting though it may be to declare Westside Boogie season officially underway, in all honesty, it still feels premature to make the call. Though the Shady Records-signed Compton emcee was lucky enough to escape captivity, during which he penned the lyrics of his latest single "Outside" and tapped Joey Bada$$ for an assist, there remains little to no official word on his follow-up to 2019's Everything's For Sale. Still, that's not to say Boogie isn't being generous, having recently come through with the brief but lyrically-sharp "Joe Exotic Freestyle."

Taking to a bouncy 808-driven banger, Boogie swings back to his west coast roots as he kicks a cocky flow. "No that ain’t yo man you just using him for props, no you ain't at war with yo imaginary opps," he warns with a shake of the head. "Told a n***a who I am, all that trolling on the Gram / strip a n***a of his pride, make him start an Onlyfans." Though he doesn't always attack records with such reckless swagger, it's certainly refreshing to see Westside Boogie embracing his namesake and getting back into his bar-spitting bag. Check out "Joe Exotic" now, and show some love if you're excited for Boogie's next drop.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

No that ain’t yo man you just using him for props,
No you ain't at war with yo imaginary opps
Told a n***a who I am, all that trolling on the Gram 
Strip a n***a of his pride, make him start an Onlyfans

