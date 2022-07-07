Westside Boogie likes to get up-close and personal with his fans during live performances. If you've seen any footage from his concerts, he comes through with high energy every time and doesn't hesitate to get intimate with his audience. You can only assume his urge to turn up with his fans has increased since the pandemic.



Later this year, Boogie will be back on the road in supper of his latest album, More Black Superheroes, with fellow Shady signee GRIP serving as his opening act. However, it seems possible that he might not be jumping into the crowd and stage-diving like he once did. During his recent appearance on TMZ's It's Tricky With Raquel Harper, he revealed that Eminem advised him against stage-diving, even though Boogie said it's a staple in his live performance.

"Performance-wise, he told me to stop stage diving because I could get sued," he said. "That's just a physical thing... [he told me to] stop stage-diving because he don't like how I be jumping in the crowd. He said I could get sued and how he got into a fight for doing that. But I just like jumping into the crowd. It's like my thing, you know what I'm sayin'? So I don't know if that's necessarily good advice but that's advice he gave me."

