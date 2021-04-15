In 2019, Westside Boogie dropped off one of the year's most slept-on projects in Everything's For Sale, a deep and contemplative album that cemented him as one of the game's most thought-provoking lyricists. In its wake, fans have been eagerly anticipating his next release, which will mark his second full-length album on Shady Records.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

As it happens, Boogie has been steadily putting in work on the upcoming project, having spent the past few months setting a tone with a steady stream of loosies and freestyles. Hell, he even found himself in a veritable reenactment of Stephen King's Misery, during which he was "kidnapped" and forced to write new music in exchange for his freedom. Traumatic though such a harrowing experience must have been, fans were pleased to have received the Joey Bada$$-assisted "Outside" as a result.

Now, it would appear that we're nearing the final stretch of Westside Boogie's rollout, as the Compton lyricist recently took to Twitter to share a promising update. "Bout to go play my album for some guy in Detroit," he confirmed, the implication heavily suggesting an imminent reunion with "Rainy Days" collaborator (and current label boss) Eminem. Following his seal of approval, don't be surprised to see details on Boogie's untitled project begin to surface with increased frequency.

Keep an eye out for further updates on Westside Boogie's new album -- do you think his imminent meeting with Eminem will lead to another collaboration between the two emcees?