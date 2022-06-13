Westside Boogie Is In "Killa Mode" On New Collab With Storm Ford

After nearly three years, Westside Boogie is coming through with a new album this Friday. The rapper shared his new single, "Killa Mode" ft. Storm Ford earlier today, which serves as the intro to the project. Boogie takes on a slow, jazzy production as he opens up about the cycle of trauma and how it becomes internalized.

The song arrives alongside the official tracklist and cover art for More Black Superheroes which is due out this Friday, June 17th. The project includes previously released singles like "Stuck" and "Aight" ft. Shelley. It will also include collaboration alongside Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Check out Westside Boogie's new single, "Killa Mode" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

If I ain't let it go, she gon' grow to resent me

Hope you forgive me but all of my opposites turn into hurdles

All of my problems be coming internal

Here go my life where you stuck in a circle

Like fuck it I'm hurting, so I might as well hurt you

