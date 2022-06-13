mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Boogie Is In "Killa Mode" On New Collab With Storm Ford

Aron A.
June 13, 2022 18:03
346 Views
40
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Killa Mode
Westside Boogie Feat. Storm Ford

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Westside Boogie unveils the intro track to his forthcoming album, "More Black Superheroes."


After nearly three years, Westside Boogie is coming through with a new album this Friday. The rapper shared his new single, "Killa Mode" ft. Storm Ford earlier today, which serves as the intro to the project. Boogie takes on a slow, jazzy production as he opens up about the cycle of trauma and how it becomes internalized.

The song arrives alongside the official tracklist and cover art for More Black Superheroes which is due out this Friday, June 17th. The project includes previously released singles like "Stuck" and "Aight" ft. Shelley. It will also include collaboration alongside Snoop Dogg, Soulja Boy, Smino, Teezo Touchdown, and more.

Check out Westside Boogie's new single, "Killa Mode" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics
If I ain't let it go, she gon' grow to resent me
Hope you forgive me but all of my opposites turn into hurdles
All of my problems be coming internal
Here go my life where you stuck in a circle
Like fuck it I'm hurting, so I might as well hurt you

Westside Boogie Storm Ford
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Westside Boogie Is In "Killa Mode" On New Collab With Storm Ford
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject