Westside Boogie & Soulja Boy Make A Great Duo On "Can't Even Lie"

Westside Boogie dropped off his brand new project More Black Superheroes on Friday, and as many have come to realize, the production is laid back and smooth which allows the west coast artist to truly shine. The vibes here are perfect for the summer and each song has something unique about it. Perhaps one of the more talked-about songs so far has been "Can't Even Lie" which features none other than the legendary Soulja Boy.

With this track, we get some dark chords and crisp drums that allow Westside Boogie to get into a comfortable pocket. It's a sound that he excels in and adding Soulja Boy to the mix turned out to be just what the doctor ordered. Soulja Boy is able to match Boogie's energy and it is certainly one of his best feature verses in quite some time.

Quotable Lyrics:

Watch 'em go switch up in front of the bitches

And then get to lie on his homies that died

Swear that shit scandalous, I can't even lie

Think you a bitch and I can't even lie