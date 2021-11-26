Westside Boogie Activates "Ratchet Boog" In His Scorching "Corner Store Freestyle"

Nearly three full years have passed since Westside Boogie's debut album Everything's For Sale, and although he hasn't yet released a proper follow-up record, the Shady Records and LVRN artist did hint at a new project being in the works earlier this summer. Since then, Boogie has continued to hold fans over a little bit longer by regularly releasing freestyles, and today, he is back again to get his bars off.

For his latest freestyle, Westside Boogie hits up Dezzie Gee's recurring YouTube series A Trip To The Corner Store, and during the brief video, Boogie snaps over two instrumentals, including K8do's viral TikTok smash "Go Off."

Check out Westside Boogie's "Corner Store Freestyle" below. If you're feeling it, make sure you check out the Shady Records signee's other freestyles, like "Glory Of The God" or "Coochie."

Quotable Lyrics

I've been lurking in the deep end, I've been searching for a meaning

All these bitches got secrets, all these niggas got demons

I see that I done lent a helping hand to the ruin

Oh I understand that now that I'm fluent in influence

Take this little bit of light, spread this little bit of glow

Show my niggas they can heal, then put my foot up in the door