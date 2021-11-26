mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Westside Boogie Activates "Ratchet Boog" In His Scorching "Corner Store Freestyle"

Joshua Robinson
November 26, 2021 15:35
2.2K Views
176
5
Westisde Boogie/YouTubeWestisde Boogie/YouTube
Westisde Boogie/YouTube

Corner Store Freestyle
Westside Boogie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (16)
Rate
Audience Rating
9 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Westside Boogie knocks out two freestyles for Dezzie Gee's "A Trip To The Corner Store."


Nearly three full years have passed since Westside Boogie's debut album Everything's For Sale, and although he hasn't yet released a proper follow-up record, the Shady Records and LVRN artist did hint at a new project being in the works earlier this summer. Since then, Boogie has continued to hold fans over a little bit longer by regularly releasing freestyles, and today, he is back again to get his bars off.

For his latest freestyle, Westside Boogie hits up Dezzie Gee's recurring YouTube series A Trip To The Corner Store, and during the brief video, Boogie snaps over two instrumentals, including K8do's viral TikTok smash "Go Off."

Check out Westside Boogie's "Corner Store Freestyle" below. If you're feeling it, make sure you check out the Shady Records signee's other freestyles, like "Glory Of The God" or "Coochie." 

Quotable Lyrics

I've been lurking in the deep end, I've been searching for a meaning
All these bitches got secrets, all these niggas got demons
I see that I done lent a helping hand to the ruin
Oh I understand that now that I'm fluent in influence
Take this little bit of light, spread this little bit of glow
Show my niggas they can heal, then put my foot up in the door

Westside Boogie
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  17  6
  5
  2.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Westside Boogie freestyle Dezzie Gee A Trip To The Corner STore Go Off challenge TikTok
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Westside Boogie Activates "Ratchet Boog" In His Scorching "Corner Store Freestyle"
176
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject