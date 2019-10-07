West London's Life Unleashes "Jones" EP

UK emcee Life has arrived with his latest Jones EP, a 9-track effort that features appearances from additional voices such as Pink Moscato, Enkay Rockson, and Aanya Martin as he artfully uncovers the more delicate side of love.

"My whole angle is: The same way you talk about your bitches, your fancy cars, and your chain, it’s okay to put that same energy into saying, ‘You know what? I love her,’” Life tells DJ Booth of the premise behind Jones. “Not just love in a romantic sense. It can be in any capacity. It’s just about shedding light on love in as many capacities as tastefully possible.”

Listen below.