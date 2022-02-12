West Coast Rapper Nana Drops Bold Single "Bet It Back"

Over the past few years, Los Angeles native Nana has slowly been rising through a creatively elite scene of aggressive West Coast rappers. Most notably working with similar artists like REASON and Kent Jamz, Nana is kicking 2022 off with a bang.

On Tuesday (Feb. 8), the "Dorsey High Legend" as he refers to himself released his latest single "Bet It Back," which fully embraces his Cali roots and paints a vivid picture of his hunger for prosperity.

With a gnarly bass that accentuates the West Coast vibe of the song, "Bet It Back" reveals the chip on Nana's shoulder for industry gimmicks. He also emphasizes how he can achieve whatever he wants to, betting on himself to succeed.

Check out Nana's new single "Bet It Back" below.

Quotable Lyrics

F**k them A&Rs I don't need no middle man

Know some n****s that'll get you whacked for a Benz

And judgin' on the scale I'm a 20 out of 10, goddamn look

And she don't tag none of her friends

Why? Cause I probably tapped one of her friends