When news of film remakes begin to circulate, responses are always a mixed bag. However, rumors that Warner Bros. was thinking of giving the 1991 classic movie New Jack City a redo was met with resounding opposition. The star-studded '90s flick is a favorite among fans and featured actors like Chris Rock, Allen Payne, Ice-T, Mario Van Peebles (who also acted as director), Bill Nunn, Christopher Williams, Judd Nelson, Vanessa A. Williams, Michael Michele, and, of course, Wesley Snipes as the infamous drug lord Nino Brown.

As with news of any remake—or sequel, as this movie is now being advertised—fans wondered whether Snipes would be making an appearance in the New Jack City revamp. While chatting with Shadow and Act about his latest film Dolemite Is My Name, Snipes was asked about his thoughts on revising his Nino Brown character.

"I'm not associated with it, you know. I'm have nothing to do with it at all," he said about New Jack City. Snipes added that the 1991 film spoke of issues that were plaguing the culture at the time. "I think some things should be left alone. If it worked at the time under the circumstances and the story was built around things that were current," Snipes said. "I don't particularly like the idea of recreating the drug culture. For what? Under the circumstances. I don't know. They actually talked to me about doing it and I told them no. If I had a dime for every time I've said no. It's a done deal, it's a wrap." Watch a clip from New Jack City below.