In 2012, comedian Patton Oswalt made claims about Wesley Snipes's behavior on the set of the 2004 film Blade: Trinity. Oswalt told AV Club in an interview that Snipes was "crazy in a hilarious way" and attempted to "strangle the director, David Goyer." He suggested that Snipes wasn't an easy co-star to work with, leaving many to believe that Snipes was just another violent, out of control actor.

Wesley Snipes recently addressed those accusations when he caught up with The Guardian and refuted Oswalt's allegations. "Let me tell you one thing. If I had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t be talking to me now," Snipes said. "A Black guy with muscles strangling the director of a movie is going to jail, I guarantee you.” He also stated that the incident with Goyer "never happened" and that Oswalt was someone he doesn't know that well.

"I can barely remember him on the set, but it’s fascinating that his statement alone was enough to make people go: ‘Yeah, you know Snipes has got a problem.’' Snipes added, “This is part of the challenges that we as African Americans face here in America – these microaggressions. The presumption that one white guy can make a statement and that statement stands as true! Why would people believe his version is true? Because they are predisposed to believing the black guy is always the problem."

