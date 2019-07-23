Wesley Snipes fans were shocked to find out that he wouldn't be taking on the lead role in Blade. Rumors surfaced last year that he in talks that he'd be reprising his role as Eric Brooks but that clearly didn't work out. You could bet he was equally shocked to find out that Mahershala Ali was tapped for the lead role in the upcoming Blade film that Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige recently announced. Despite his fans expressing their disappointment, Snipes is clearly optimistic about the film and looking forward to seeing Mahershala Ali take on the role of Blade.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Wesley Snipes finally broke his silence on the reboot of Blade. Snipes took on the lead role in the iconic 1998 film. The film itself opened the door for more film adaptations of comic books. Despite having a pivotal role in the movie, Snipes believes that they'll do a great job with the reboot.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan," said Snipes in a statement to Comicbook.com. "Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”