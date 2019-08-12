Monday is here and if you're struggling to get your week together then Wendy's has come through to save the day with a deal that will bring about free nuggets. The fast-food chain has brought back the tender snack for a limited time and is giving fans a chance to snag a six-piece offering for free through mobile app orders. All you have to do is download the Wendy's app and add the nuggets to your order when clicking "offers" on the app.

“They’re only here for a hot minute though, so use the offer in our app while the fire still burns," the establishment said of the deal.

The deal is also available through food ordering app DoorDash who are giving away 2 million Spicy Chicken Nuggets until August 19. Simply add the bites to your order and when prompted to add a promo code, simply put “SPICYNUGGS” to get them for free.

The return of Spicy Chicken Nuggets was sparked by none other than Chance The Rapper who sent out a tweet back in May praying for the return of the nuggets. "Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today," he wrote. After the tweet pulled in over two million likes, Wendy's had no choice.