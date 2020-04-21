After spending a month and a bit in quarantine, we all deserve a nice little treat this week. Wendy's knows that we've been struggling to remain sane and one of the primary things contributing to our collective madness is the fact that we can't eat out anymore. They've decided to numb the pain by offering a promotion that nobody can refuse.

The restaurant chain announced that they will be helping every single one of us, giving away free chicken nuggets on Friday with absolutely no strings attached.

"We wish we could give you a hug, but instead…how about a nug?" asked the chain on Twitter. "This Friday, we’ll be giving out free 4pc spicy and crispy nugs at every Wendy’s drive-thru. No purchase necessary, not a single string attached."

By limiting this offer to the drive-thru, Wendy's is still promoting social distancing and, by giving away free food, they're inviting customers to their spot to spend their hard-earned stimulus dollars with them. It's a win-win. We get free nugs, they get extra cash.

Will you be taking advantage of the offer at the end of the week? Why not treat yourself to a delicious snack or surprise your quarantine buddies with some goodies?



Scott Olson/Getty Images