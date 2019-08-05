Wendy Williams was set to host some dates of her "For the Record…Umm Hmm!" tour but rescheduled her set to the Fall due to unknown reasons. Page Six reported that things got pushed back because things were "shaping up to be a disaster" that has to do with the dropping of Wendy's former manager - her cheating husband, Kevin Hunter.

Since Wendy now has more free time than expected, there's no better way for a newly single woman to live out her best summer than grabbing a few of her friends and partying for a night in her city. The 55-year-old posted some snaps of her night out on Instagram that sees her Louis Vuitton x AF1 sneakers with her weave laid out on the ground with a caption that reads "About last night!"

Another image shows Wendy and two of her friends posing for a blurry picture with details about how last night was a "movie."

Wendy's newfound single life is being praised by her loving followers who are all kinds of happy for her since she ditched her estranged husband. "I don’t know who she has become.....but I like her," one user commented, while another added: "This is what happens when ppl find thier own worth and get rid of maggots in their life."