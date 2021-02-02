Her recent Lifetime biopic and documentary have caused a Wendy Williams media storm. The shock-talk show host has been making the rounds as she discusses the controversial revelations from her recent documentary, including babies with Eric B and one-night stands with Method Man. It's caused a hailstorm of responses from not only the public but her fellow celebrities, as well, and in the midst of the chatter about Williams's scandals, she has once again revealed that she owes Evelyn Lozada an apology.



Weeks ago, while on her show, Wendy shared with her viewing audience that she needed to dish out an "I'm sorry" to the Basketball Wives star, and during a recent visit to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Williams detailed why she felt it was necessary. Years ago, Wendy shaded Lozada about her choices in men and when the reality star clapped back she said, "Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop!” Evelyn tweeted about Wendy's then-husband Kevin Hunter visiting her shoe store, Dulce, to make a purchase for a mystery woman.

“Oh…BTW…he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know," Lozada added. At the time, Wendy claims that she was aware that her ex-husband was cheating—in fact, he was carrying on a long-running affair that resulted in a lovechild.

"Evelyn got right at me," said Williams. She said she's "still waiting" for an opportunity to apologize to Lozada one-on-one. "She had that shoe store in Miami and she told me in no uncertain terms through another housewife—Evelyn wasn't invited on the show anymore and Evelyn was spreading this rumor that Kevin was with another girl that wasn't me clearly and was buying a pair of size not-11-and-a-half woman's shoe."

"I want to apologize to Evelyn because she saw something that I didn't—I knew he was cheating at that time, but I didn't realize he was having the balls to actually go out and introduce her to his boys and take her on vacation." Wendy has rid herself of her marriage, but she has reportedly been paying Hunter in order to buy him out of their joint production company. Check out her appearance on WWHL below.

