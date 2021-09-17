Her snarky remarks have been noticeably absent from television in recent days, and now, there is quite a bit of news coming from Wendy Williams's camp this week. Just yesterday (September 16), we reported that the controversial talk show host was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19. Previously, Wendy was giving social media updates about her jet-setting life and alleged romance with a new beau.

However, she seemingly backed away from the spotlight and it was later revealed that her Wendy Williams Show would reconvene on September 20 after she recovered. A most recent update has moved that date to October 4.



Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer / Getty Images

TMZ reported that aside from her health issues related to coronavirus, Williams was "voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital Tuesday for a psych evaluation." It is unclear why she decided to take that step, but the outlet claims their "source" revealed Williams has been struggling with "mental health issues for some time."

Additionally, Williams reportedly does not have COVID symptoms, but she is being monitored closely. Her famous friends and loved ones have publicly come forward with kind words and well wishes, but Williams's team has not responded to the reports about her undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

