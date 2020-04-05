Wendy Williams announced that her daytime talk show will resume filming soon, but will instead be taped from her home rather than the studio due to social distancing measures implemented as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As the spread of COVID-19 has caused productions all across the United States to shut down, many talk show hosts have taken to shooting their programs from the comfort of their own homes, in an effort to continue practicing social distancing while keeping up appearances. Initially, prior to the escalation of the pandemic, talk shows were taping without studio audiences, including The Wendy Williams Show. However, after admitting that she was willing to "risk it" in order to continue filming in the studio, Wendy's show was postponed indefinitely last month. Now, Wendy has shared that she will resume filming her show from home in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I may not be in my purple chair," Wendy said in a statement, "and it may not look the same, but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers…there’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!” New episodes will begin airing on Monday, April 6th, with combined footage of Wendy's at-home segments as well as some unused clips from before the show stopped production.

