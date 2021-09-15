This past weekend, Wendy Williams revealed that she would be forced to cancel her upcoming promotional activities due to "ongoing health issues" and a need for "further evaluations." Despite the troubling nature of her announcement, Wendy's statement reassured fans that she would be "back in her purple chair" for the new season premiere of The Wendy Williams Showon Monday, September 20.

However, six days later, the polarizing talk show host has now returned with a serious new health update.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a statement posted to her Instagram, Wendy Williams confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after apparently being fully vaccinated. Wendy's vaccination status had not been made public, but earlier this spring, she did publicly tell Dr. Oz that she would not be getting the vaccine because she didn't trust it. Regardless, her statement confirms her vaccination status with the phrase "breakthrough case," and it also states that in order for her to properly quarantine, the Season 13 premiere of The Wendy Williams Show will be delayed until October. Check out the full statement below:

While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. To allow Wendy time to quarantine and fully recover and to ensure that our production abides by all SAG/AFTRA and DGA Covid protocols, we expect to begin the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, October 4th. In the meantime, repeats will be scheduled.

Stay tuned for updates.