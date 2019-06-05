Gayle King has no problem interviewing a screaming R. Kelly but when it comes to good old Wendy Williams, that's where she draws the line. Gayle King is the host of the ultra-successful morning show CBS This Morning and when talk show host Wendy Williams came to her shopping a tell-all interview about her divorce, she reportedly turned down the offer. According to Daily Mail, Wendy's life is just too much of a car wreck for Gayle King to get herself involved.

Wendy is reportedly trying to land a tell-all interview where she will speak about her husband's mistress, his love child, their divorce, her son's arrest, and more. When the idea was pitched to Gayle King though, she wasn't interested in lending her platform to Williams. King reportedly turned down the request and cited that an interview with the controversial host might be seen as "too trashy" for morning television. Williams has reportedly contacted all the big players in network television including ABC, NBC and OWN about the interview, asking for an hour-long talk in a primetime spot.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

The report reads that Gayle King was at the top of Wendy's list. "Her people want either a morning show or an hour long prime-time special, they want Wendy to sit down with a big name anchor and Gayle King was at the top of the list," said a source to the Daily Mail. "But she turned it down, it's not clear exactly why but there's a lot of talk that Gayle thought sitting down with Wendy, dredging over her car crash personal life, might be a little too trashy for morning television. Wendy also wants a longer interview."

Would you watch a tell-all interview about Wendy Williams and her personal life?



Robin Marchant/Getty Images