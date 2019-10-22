One of the biggest stories in the entertainment world this year has been that of Wendy Williams' pending divorce. At the end of 2018, rumors started circulating about Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter's marriage. Hunter, who had been serving as the executive producer on Wendy's talk show, was in the gossip blogs because he allegedly had fathered a child with his mistress of over ten years. When that news was confirmed by Wendy herself, they began their divorce proceedings and plenty of other dramatic happenings occurred, suitable only for Williams' "Hot Topics" segment. Recently accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wendy spoke about the love she has for her son and during that speech, she explained that she's been pulling double duty with Kevin Jr. She even taught him how to "make it rain" at the strip club...



Wendy Williams has been open about her bond with her son, noting that she previously purchased him a big box of condoms. Now, she's potentially getting him in the mood to use them, taking him to the strip club with her nephew and showing them what to do with their money. In the process, she threw major shade at her estranged husband, who is currently raising a baby with his mistress. "I went to the hip-hop club. I went to the strip club. I taught my son and nephew how to make it rain," said the talk show host. "Normally that’s a father’s job, but he’s busy."

Never change, Wendy. Although this is a little weird. Would you go to the strip club with your mom?

