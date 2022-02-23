Wendy Williams has made herself a household name over the years through her daytime talk show The Wendy Williams Show, and the gossip churned out through the program aided it in that. But when Wendy Williams became sick, the Wendy Williams Show took a significant hit as the host, Wendy herself, had to be sidelined so that she could adequately rest. Through her absence, though, chaos has been ensured within the daytime talk show industry. Well, at least on Wendy's occupying space.

As fans continue to wonder what is going on with the situation at hand, Howard Bragman, a publicist, spoke on the state of the Wendy Williams Show and its host as Wendy continued to rest up. In a statement issued to Deadline by the mentioned publicist, Bragman stated that Wendy Williams was "incredibly grateful" for the opportunity to create the Wendy Willaims Show and for her time on it and would effectively be okay with her show being canceled in favor of Sherri Shephard's slated to fill in the now-empty timeslot.

(David Livingston/Getty Images)

Breaking her silence on the matter and putting the speculation caused by Bragman's comments to rest, Wendy Williams took to Instagram to set the record straight, stating that none of what Howard stated was neither factual nor "authorized." In an Instagram story, Wendy Williams said, "Mr. Bragman, Although I appreciate your concerns and respect you immensely, I have not authorized you to make any statements on my behalf regarding my current status with Debmar Mercury. Again thanks for your concern and support".





The statement breaks her silence on the matter and serves to reassure her fans of what was going down. Fans have been concerned with the way things have seemingly been going down behind the scenes with Williams and her health, so her comments have been helpful in that regard. While we don't have all the information regarding what's happening behind the scenes just yet, we will be sure to update this story as it develops.